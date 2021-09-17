Vishay Intertechnology ( VSH Quick Quote VSH - Free Report) has been persistently making strong initiatives to expand the electronics portfolio on the back of robust resistor offerings. This is evident from the company’s latest introduction of AEC-Q200 qualified and high-power thin-film wraparound chip resistors. The resistors operate at different temperatures, ranging from -55°C to +155°C. Further, these combine power ratings of 1W and 2.5W in the respective case sizes of 1206 and 2512. Additionally, these are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and show resistance to flames and moisture. The new resistors will be applicable in automotive power supplies, braking systems, on-board chargers, motor deflection circuits, and industrial test and measurement equipment. Chip Resistor Market Prospects
Vishay (VSH) Expands Product Portfolio Via Latest Resistors
Vishay Intertechnology (VSH - Free Report) has been persistently making strong initiatives to expand the electronics portfolio on the back of robust resistor offerings.
This is evident from the company’s latest introduction of AEC-Q200 qualified and high-power thin-film wraparound chip resistors.
The resistors operate at different temperatures, ranging from -55°C to +155°C. Further, these combine power ratings of 1W and 2.5W in the respective case sizes of 1206 and 2512.
Additionally, these are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and show resistance to flames and moisture.
The new resistors will be applicable in automotive power supplies, braking systems, on-board chargers, motor deflection circuits, and industrial test and measurement equipment.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote
Chip Resistor Market Prospects
The chip resistor market has been growing recently due to its increasing use in consumer electronic devices and rise in digitization.
Further, an increase in applications in the automotive and transportation sector and technological advancements in the healthcare industry are driving the adoption of chip resistors. This is also boosting the market.
Per a report by Allied Market Research, this market is likely to hit $1.57 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 and 2028.
In addition, a report by 360 Research Reports indicates that this global market will progress at a CAGR of 6.44% from 2020 to 2027.
With the recent move, Vishay has positioned itself well to capitalize on the abovementioned prospects.
Expanding Product Portfolio
Apart from the latest launch, Vishay added Vishay Dale IHLP-2020CZ-8A to its automotive Grade IHLP inductors that efficiently use board space and have the ability to operate at a high temperature of more than 180 °C.
It also launched the T24 series comprising HI-TMP surface-mount wet tantalum capacitors that are suitable for aerospace radar, oil exploration and military applications.
Additionally, it unveiled 30 V n-channel TrenchFET Gen V power MOSFET to provide high-power density and efficiency for isolated as well as non-isolated topologies.
It also introduced a high precision thin film wraparound chip resistor, ideal for aerospace, industrial, medical and military applications.
Further, the launch of an integrated proximity sensor that consumes less power and compensates for high temperature remains noteworthy.
We believe that these endeavors will continue to shape its growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end-markets served.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, Vishay carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) , ASML Holding (ASML - Free Report) and Avnet (AVT - Free Report) . While Advanced Micro Devices and ASML Holding have a Zacks Rank #2, Avnet carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term earnings growth rates for Advanced Micro Devices, ASML Holding, and Avnet are currently projected at 44.6%, 33.2%, and 25.4%, respectively.