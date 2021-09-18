We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL - Free Report) closed at $28.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 15.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.
AOSL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AOSL to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 72.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $180 million, up 18.77% from the year-ago period.
AOSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $704.35 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.38% and +7.22%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AOSL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AOSL currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, AOSL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.65, which means AOSL is trading at a discount to the group.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.