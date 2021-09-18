We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cummins (CMI) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cummins (CMI - Free Report) closed at $227.69, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the engine maker had lost 0.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CMI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.23, up 18.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.09 billion, up 19.04% from the year-ago period.
CMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.37 per share and revenue of $24.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.3% and +24.41%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CMI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CMI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CMI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.74, which means CMI is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that CMI has a PEG ratio of 1.25 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 247, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.