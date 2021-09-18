We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) closed at $49.62, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had gained 5.03% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WBA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 14, 2021. In that report, analysts expect WBA to post earnings of $1.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.98%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.18 billion, down 4.49% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WBA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% lower within the past month. WBA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, WBA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.77. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.77.
Also, we should mention that WBA has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.57 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.