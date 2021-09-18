We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) closed at $4.13, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 20.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.01%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GLOP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, up 190.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $78.21 million, up 7.41% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $318.27 million. These totals would mark changes of +8.53% and -4.61%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GLOP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GLOP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, GLOP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.99. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.4.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
