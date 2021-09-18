We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Global Ship Lease (GSL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.47, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the containership owner had gained 33.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.01%.
GSL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, up 102.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $100.04 million, up 41.86% from the year-ago period.
GSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $380.62 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +80.21% and +34.58%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GSL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GSL currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, GSL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.4.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.