Is ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ASML Holding N.V. (ASML - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
ASML Holding N.V. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 626 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML's full-year earnings has moved 4.89% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, ASML has returned 76.30% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 24.29% on average. As we can see, ASML Holding N.V. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, ASML belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #121 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 63.26% so far this year, so ASML is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on ASML as it attempts to continue its solid performance.