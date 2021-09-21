We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AutoNation (AN) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know
AutoNation (AN - Free Report) closed at $118.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the auto retailer had gained 5.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27%.
AN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.99, up 67.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.43 billion, up 19.04% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.32 per share and revenue of $25.58 billion, which would represent changes of +115.17% and +25.44%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AN should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.27% higher within the past month. AN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AN has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.86 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.86, which means AN is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
It is also worth noting that AN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.47 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
