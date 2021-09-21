We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $48.26, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 53.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27%.
SAVA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SAVA to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 183.33%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SAVA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.52% higher. SAVA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.