We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
XPO Logistics (XPO) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
XPO Logistics (XPO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $82.71, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the freight management company had lost 1.98% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
XPO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, up 10.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.04 billion, down 27.88% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $12.18 billion, which would represent changes of +110.95% and -25.06%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 38.07% lower. XPO is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Looking at its valuation, XPO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.24, so we one might conclude that XPO is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that XPO has a PEG ratio of 1.63 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.