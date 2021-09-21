We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Biogen Inc. (BIIB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $298.49, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.16% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
BIIB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BIIB is projected to report earnings of $4.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 52.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.67 billion, down 20.88% from the year-ago period.
BIIB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.69 per share and revenue of $10.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -44.54% and -20.07%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BIIB should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. BIIB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BIIB has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.06 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.88, which means BIIB is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that BIIB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.