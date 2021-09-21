We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) closed at $15.68, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.7%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 0.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.9% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KMI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 4.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.21 billion, up 9.99% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $14.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +47.73% and +25.68%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.44% higher. KMI is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KMI has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.26 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.73.
Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 4.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.36 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
