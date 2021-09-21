We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FERG vs. GGG: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Manufacturing - General Industrial stocks are likely familiar with Wolseley PLC (FERG - Free Report) and Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Currently, both Wolseley PLC and Graco Inc. are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
FERG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21.15, while GGG has a forward P/E of 29.50. We also note that FERG has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GGG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.69.
Another notable valuation metric for FERG is its P/B ratio of 7.09. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GGG has a P/B of 8.50.
These metrics, and several others, help FERG earn a Value grade of B, while GGG has been given a Value grade of F.
Both FERG and GGG are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that FERG is the superior value option right now.