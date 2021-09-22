We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Plug Power (PLUG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG - Free Report) closed at $26.08, marking a +1.4% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the alternative energy company had gained 1.58% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PLUG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PLUG to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $148.31 million, up 38.62% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.19% lower. PLUG is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.