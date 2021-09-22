We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) closed at $15.88, marking a +1.4% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.56% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.
VALE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VALE to post earnings of $1.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 98.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.17 billion, up 50.27% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.70 per share and revenue of $62.3 billion, which would represent changes of +170.14% and +55.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.96% lower. VALE currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Digging into valuation, VALE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.4.
Also, we should mention that VALE has a PEG ratio of 0.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Iron was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.09 at yesterday's closing price.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 252, putting it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.