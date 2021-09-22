We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Morgan Stanley (MS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) closed at $98.30, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 3.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 14, 2021. On that day, MS is projected to report earnings of $1.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.46 billion, up 15.47% from the prior-year quarter.
MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.50 per share and revenue of $57.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.98% and +19.18%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% higher. MS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MS has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.16 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.53.
It is also worth noting that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.