Viavi (VIAV) Improves Xgig 5P16 Platform With New Functionalities
Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV - Free Report) recently announced that it has augmented the capabilities of its Xgig 5P16 platform. It now supports multi-user functionality and analyzer bifurcation for multiple users and simultaneous tests on a single platform. The Xgig 5P16 Exerciser platform enables real-time analysis of Peripheral Component Interconnect Express or PCIe 5.0 data traffic at all layers of the stack.
VIAVI Xgig 5P16 Analyzer is specifically designed to modernize data traffic analysis while addressing the growing demands of AI and IoT with enhanced capabilities. The device is reckoned to be the first-of-its-kind solution in the market. The latest move highlights Viavi’s commitment to drive the influence of bandwidth-intensive computing services globally on the back of its technology prowess.
With years of leadership and research & development expertise in the field of advanced analytics, Viavi facilitates network equipment manufacturers with maximum network performance and throughput. With the incorporation of bifurcation and multi-user capabilities on both the VIAVI Xgig 5P16 and Xgig 5P8 platforms, network engineers can execute analyzer with exerciser or jammer functions on the same hardware with greater flexibility.
The Xgig 5P16 platform saves time by enabling faster equipment debug and development. Simultaneous testing of multiple PCIe 5.0 links boosts operational efficiencies by minimizing cost-per-test. This ensures a better return on investment. These enhancements will accelerate time-to-market and control the total cost of ownership for the production of next-gen products.
Backed by such robust characteristics, Viavi’s Xgig PCIe5 has been adopted by a data infrastructure semiconductor solutions provider, Marvell. The adoption facilitated the entity to fast-track time-to-market while streamlining its testing procedures. The improved capabilities will enable equipment manufacturers to effectively manage device configuration and optimize equipment to meet operational and budgetary requirements.
Viavi’s solutions are well-positioned to meet the rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth, and wide customer base. Boasting a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, the Scottsdale, AZ-based company anticipates leveraging major secular growth trends in 5G wireless, fiber, and 3D sensing to achieve higher revenues and profitability with a flexible capital structure.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Viavi has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Its shares have gained 33.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 35.1% in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Ooma, Inc. (OOMA - Free Report) , SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC - Free Report) , and Knowles Corporation (KN - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Ooma pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.2%, on average.
SeaChange International pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.
Knowles pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.8%, on average.