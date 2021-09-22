In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Hewlett Packard (HPE) to Transform Chemist Warehouse Data Center
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE - Free Report) recently announced that it has been selected by the largest Australian pharmacy retail chain operator — Chemist Warehouse — to provide hyperconverged platform and virtual desktop infrastructure (“VDI”) solutions.
Per the agreement, HPE’s ProLiant servers will power Chemist Warehouse’s IT infrastructure solutions. HPE’s ProLiant DL325 Gen10 Plus servers using 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors will be transforming the pharmacy retailer’s on-premise data center into a completely hyperconverged platform and VDI.
Founded in 2000, the Melbourne-based pharmacy retailer serves over 1.5 million customers per week. Chemist Warehouse has more than 400 stores located across Australia, and is expanding further into countries like China, Ireland and New Zealand.
The latest move will boost Chemist Warehouse’s energy efficiency by consuming 30% less power than required under the existing setup. Thus, it will be enhancing the pharmacy’s automation and sustainability efforts. Besides, the move will generate better sales and improved customer experiences for the Chemist Warehouse.
Meanwhile, HPE will be enhancing its workload optimized server portfolio through this deal. In fiscal 2020, the compute segment accounted for almost 45% of HPE’s total revenues.
With more and more companies shifting to fully automated and remote environment, the demand for HPE’s cloud computing offerings is high. In March 2021, the company announced that its ProLiant server suite along with its Apollo systems offering has delivered up to 39% stronger and more efficient performance, per VMmark 3.1.1 benchmark.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic-led supply and logistics disruptions are anticipated to harm HPE’s near-term results.
