Is Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Haverty Furniture Companies is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HVT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HVT's full-year earnings has moved 23.13% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, HVT has moved about 22.37% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -6.40% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Haverty Furniture Companies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, HVT belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 51.61% so far this year, so HVT is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HVT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.