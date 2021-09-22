We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has AMMO (POWW) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AMMO (POWW - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
AMMO is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 261 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. POWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POWW's full-year earnings has moved 23.68% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, POWW has gained about 87.88% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 6.62%. This means that AMMO is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, POWW belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.65% so far this year, so POWW is performing better in this area.
POWW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.