Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY - Free Report) closed at $23.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.51% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.95% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the home goods retailer had lost 19.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.87% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BBBY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 30, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BBBY to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.06 billion, down 23.28% from the year-ago period.
BBBY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $8.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +252.48% and -9.99%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BBBY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BBBY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BBBY has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.98 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13, so we one might conclude that BBBY is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
