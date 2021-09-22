We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) closed at $117.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.95% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.87% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CRSP as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CRSP is projected to report earnings of -$1.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.96 million, up 3206.67% from the year-ago period.
CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $907.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +190.93% and +126069.07%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CRSP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, CRSP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.25, so we one might conclude that CRSP is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CRSP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.