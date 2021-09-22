We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nutrien (NTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) closed at $63.08, marking a +1.41% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 2.32% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.87% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NTR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NTR is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 365.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.74 billion, up 36.5% from the year-ago period.
NTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.80 per share and revenue of $25.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +166.67% and +20.69%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NTR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.05% higher within the past month. NTR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NTR has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.95 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.95.
Meanwhile, NTR's PEG ratio is currently 1.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.