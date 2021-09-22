We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
USA Truck (USAK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
USA Truck (USAK - Free Report) closed at $14.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.95% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload carrier had gained 1.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 1.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.87% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from USAK as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, USAK is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75.86%.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.33% lower. USAK is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, USAK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.17.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.