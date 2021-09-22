We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shipping ETF (BDRY) at a New 52-Week High
For investors looking for momentum, Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 408.2% from its 52-week low price of $6.10/share.
Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:
BDRY in Focus
The fund provides long exposure to the dry bulk shipping market through a portfolio of near-dated freight futures contracts on dry bulk indices. It has AUM of $93.3 million and charges 3.32% in annual fees.
Why the Move?
The demand for shipping is high considering the improvement in global economic growth and a commodity boom from easing COVID-led restrictions. These factors are leading to very high freight rates. The space is also getting support from easy monetary and fiscal policies, supply-chain issues caused due to COVID-19 and higher demand from e-commerce companies.
More Gains Ahead?
It seems like the fund will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 219.21, which gives cues of further rally.