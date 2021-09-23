Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 23, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • FedEx Corp.’s (FDX - Free Report) shares plunged 9.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $4.37, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.96.
  • Stitch Fix Inc.’s (SFIX - Free Report) shares soared 15.7% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.19, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss per share of $0.14.
  • Shares of General Mills Inc. (GIS - Free Report) surged 3.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.99, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88.
  • Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) climbed 10.9% following announcement that its new crypto wallet will enable customers to send and receive crypto assets off its platform.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


General Mills, Inc. (GIS) - free report >>

FedEx Corporation (FDX) - free report >>

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) - free report >>

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance retail transportation