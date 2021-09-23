Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Posco (PKX) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Posco (PKX - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PKX surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Moving Average Chart for PKX

Over the past four weeks, PKX has gained 7.5%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PKX's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch PKX for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


POSCO (PKX) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today