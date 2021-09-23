We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is The Boeing (BA) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is The Boeing (BA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.
The Boeing is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 38 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA's full-year earnings has moved 71.07% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, BA has returned 1.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of -1.15% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, The Boeing is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, BA belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.32% so far this year, so BA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track BA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.