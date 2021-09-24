We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Camping World (CWH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Camping World (CWH - Free Report) closed at $39.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.87% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.21% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 2.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.9%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CWH as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CWH to post earnings of $1.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.85 billion, up 10.36% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.17 per share and revenue of $6.71 billion, which would represent changes of +68.58% and +23.29%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CWH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% lower within the past month. CWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CWH has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.33 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.32.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.