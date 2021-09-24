We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3D Systems (DDD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
3D Systems (DDD - Free Report) closed at $29.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of 3D printers had lost 2.19% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9% in that time.
DDD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DDD to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 266.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $145.4 million, up 7.59% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $588.35 million, which would represent changes of +436.36% and +6.09%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DDD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.48% lower within the past month. DDD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, DDD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 78.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.75.
It is also worth noting that DDD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Mini computers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DDD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.