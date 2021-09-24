We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Winnebago Industries (WGO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Winnebago Industries (WGO - Free Report) closed at $67.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.21% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 9.41% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from WGO as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, WGO is projected to report earnings of $1.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $936.32 million, up 26.91% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for WGO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% higher within the past month. WGO is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that WGO has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.22 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.54, which means WGO is trading at a discount to the group.
The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
