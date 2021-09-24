We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL - Free Report) operates a chain of stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH - Free Report) provides transportation and logistics solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID - Free Report) operates as an integrated steel producer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (IMPUY - Free Report) engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.