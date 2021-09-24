Back to top

Carnival Cruising into the New Year

Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL - Free Report) is getting back to business as usual

The company is on pace to restart over 50% of its fleet by October

By December, the company plans to return 65% of capacity

Carnival stock was up over 5% on the news September 23rd

Carnival shares are up 15% YTD and over 80% the last full year

The stock is still trading well below its all-time high of $72.70

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year is a $6.06 loss per share

Next year, analysts estimate the company will return to profitability

Revenues are forecast to be $17.54 billion next year

Current year forecast calls for just $2.74 billion in revenue


