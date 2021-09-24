We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carnival Cruising into the New Year
Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL - Free Report) is getting back to business as usual
The company is on pace to restart over 50% of its fleet by October
By December, the company plans to return 65% of capacity
Carnival stock was up over 5% on the news September 23rd
Carnival shares are up 15% YTD and over 80% the last full year
The stock is still trading well below its all-time high of $72.70
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year is a $6.06 loss per share
Next year, analysts estimate the company will return to profitability
Revenues are forecast to be $17.54 billion next year
Current year forecast calls for just $2.74 billion in revenue