Amazon (AMZN) Boosts AWS Cloud Portfolio With QuickSight Q
Amazon’s (AMZN - Free Report) cloud division, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), made its new capability in QuickSight called Amazon QuickSight Q generally available in a bid to strengthen its services portfolio.
Amazon QuickSight Q allows customers to ask business questions about their data in natural language. It provides accurate answers with proper visualizations, quickly leveraging Machine Learning (ML) technology.
The ML models help Amazon QuickSight Q to understand customers’ complex language as the models are trained on data from various domains.
We note that AWS is well-poised to gain strong traction among various companies on the back of Amazon QuickSight Q, which prevents business intelligence teams of the companies from spending time and efforts in time-consuming tasks like updating calculations, visuals, reports, and dashboards.
Customer Base to Expand
Customers using Amazon QuickSight Q will have to pay for the number of users or queries, without any upfront payment.
This along with the above-mentioned benefits is likely to bolster the adoption rate of the new QuickSight capability.
Notably, customers like National Football League, Forwood and PeopleScout have started using the underlined service.
We believe that the growing customer momentum will continue to drive AWS’s top line. In second-quarter 2021, AWS generated revenues of $14.8 billion (13% of Amazon’s net sales), which rose 37% year over year.
Strengthening clientele will continue to aid its competitive edge against its peers like Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) , IBM and Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) Google.
Per the latest Canalys data, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud acquired a worldwide cloud market share of 22% and 8% in second-quarter 2021, respectively, while Amazon led with a 31% share.
However, AWS is currently facing stiff competition from Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud as the latter two are leaving no stone unturned to grab a bigger market share on the back of their advancing cloud offerings. This poses a serious challenge to Amazon’s dominant position in the cloud space.
Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Expanding Portfolio
Despite the intensifying cloud competition, AWS’s strengthening cloud portfolio remains noteworthy.
Apart from Amazon QuickSight Q, the company recently made its new storage service called Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP generally available.
Further, the company made its fully managed data visualization service called Amazon Managed Grafana generally available. The service lets customers track operational and IoT data from various sources by creating Grafana dashboards seamlessly.
The company made its fully managed in-memory database — Amazon MemoryDB for Redis —generally available. Amazon MemoryDB is Redis-compatible, which helps in the storage of the entire datasets in memory.
The company announced the general availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express volumes, which bolstered AWS’s storage area network capabilities. EBS io2 Block Express volumes are equipped with SAN features like multi-attach and elastic volumes.
The company announced the general availability of Amazon Healthlake, which extracts and analyzes important health-related information, and securely stores them on the cloud.
We believe that the expanding AWS portfolio will continue to aid Amazon’s dominance in the booming cloud market.