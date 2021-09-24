We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Ally Financial (ALLY) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ally Financial is one of 897 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ALLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLY's full-year earnings has moved 28.59% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, ALLY has moved about 48.77% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 20.09% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ally Financial is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, ALLY is a member of the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 52.41% so far this year, so ALLY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on ALLY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.