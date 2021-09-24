In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AOSL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is one of 626 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AOSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOSL's full-year earnings has moved 24.49% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, AOSL has moved about 29.69% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 24.86% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, AOSL is a member of the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #120 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.57% so far this year, meaning that AOSL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
AOSL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.