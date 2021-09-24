We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $56.73, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.
Heading into today, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had lost 4.24% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CSCO as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CSCO is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.97 billion, up 8.74% from the year-ago period.
CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $52.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.52% and +5.95%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CSCO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CSCO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CSCO has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.52 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.59.
Meanwhile, CSCO's PEG ratio is currently 2.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Networking stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.