Thor Industries (THO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) closed at $109.74, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.
Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 4.39% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.58% in that time.
THO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 28, 2021. On that day, THO is projected to report earnings of $2.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.98%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.33 billion, up 43.16% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for THO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% higher. THO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note THO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.69, so we one might conclude that THO is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.