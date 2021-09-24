Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $66.86, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 7.17% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WGO as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect WGO to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $936.32 million, up 26.91% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for WGO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% higher. WGO currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note WGO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.69, which means WGO is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

