We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Winnebago Industries (WGO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $66.86, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.
Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 7.17% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WGO as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect WGO to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $936.32 million, up 26.91% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for WGO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% higher. WGO currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note WGO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.69, which means WGO is trading at a discount to the group.
The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WGO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.