Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) closed at $25.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the jeans maker had lost 5.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.58% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from LEVI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 6, 2021. In that report, analysts expect LEVI to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 362.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion, up 36.81% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $5.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +538.1% and +29.19%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LEVI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. LEVI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, LEVI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.09, so we one might conclude that LEVI is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.