Telefonica (TEF) Arm Unveils World's 1st Robotic Cybersecurity Lab

Telefonica, S.A.’s ( TEF Quick Quote TEF - Free Report) digital business unit, Telefonica Tech, recently extended its collaboration with Alias Robotics to unveil a robotic cybersecurity laboratory at the Wayra Innovation Hub in Munich, Germany. It is touted as the world’s first laboratory dedicated solely to promote innovation in industrial robots and mobile robotic platforms. Dubbed CS4R (Cyber Security For Robots), the establishment of this laboratory is a vital development, especially at a time when a majority of the global tech companies are devising ways to automate industrial operations so that humans and robots can co-exist on the back of future-proof technologies. Also, the partnership with Alias Robotics will help in curbing rising cyber threats while accelerating digital transformation with enhanced cybersecurity posture for robots. The project was initially announced in December 2020 in association with Alias Robotics. The investment is led by Telefonica’s innovation hub — Wayra — and is primarily aimed at increasing the usage of robots across industrial environments. The investment has been further integrated into Telefonica Tech Ventures. Founded by Telefonica Innovation Ventures and ElevenPaths, Telefonica Tech Ventures is a venture capital global vehicle for cyber security startups. The CS4R laboratory will enable both entities to aid organizations face the next wave of digitization with utmost security. The CS4R lab will feature a plethora of robots, such as collaborative robots, which interact directly with workers to avoid production stoppages resulting from evolving cyber-attacks, thereby streamlining workflows for improved operational efficiencies. The cybersecurity lab launch will allow Alias Robotics to demonstrate the feasibility of its flagship product, the Robot Immune System (RIS). It is worth mentioning that Alias Robotics is known as the originator of the first RIS, a security-certified software solution that shields robots against malware. Equipped with an integrated portfolio of protection technologies, RIS is sponsored by the European Union and the Basque Government, among other associations. The alliance with Telefonica is likely to enable Alias Robotics to strengthen its RIS solution to better serve customers with best-in-class security services and tap lucrative opportunities in the booming industry of cyber security for robots. Telefonica provides a comprehensive suite of service platforms for fast go-to-market launches. Its IoT connectivity platform has been designed to address dynamic business requirements and enable a cost-effective solution to improve business productivity. Over the past years, it has invested heavily in the deployment and transformation of its network to provide seamless connectivity with enhanced capacity, speed, coverage, and security. With operations across 17 countries, the Spain-based telecom company is capitalizing on the opportunities in the digital world through several growth strategies to enhance long-term prospects while experiencing healthy traction in the smartphone market. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
