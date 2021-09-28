Netflix (NFLX) Reveals Solid Content Lineup at Tudum Fan Event

Netflix's ( NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) recently held inaugural global fan event, Tudum, named after the opening sound on the Netflix platform, showcased teasers, trailers, first looks, and exclusive footage from close to 100 movies, documentaries, series, and specials, both domestic and international, slated for release till 2022. The event also highlighted premiere dates and series renewal announcements, hosted cast and creator panels, and unveiled exclusive behind-the-scenes content to attract subscribers to the platform. The company revealed the first looks of the Regency-era hit Bridgerton season 2, Neil Gaiman's The Sandman series, Jason Bateman-led Ozark season 4, the second season of Emily in Paris, League of Legends animated series Arcane, and The Witcher prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. Additionally, viewers caught new trailers for and first looks for Stranger Things 4, The Witcher season 2, Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves, Don't Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. The trailer of Halle Berry's upcoming movie Bruised was also unveiled. Besides, the event was filled with a series of news regarding popular series and movies including The Witcher renewed for season 3, Sex Education renewed for season 4, Chris Hemsworth teasing his return for Extraction 2, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler returning for Murder Mystery 2, Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge doing so for Enola Holmes 2, alongside release dates for Cobra Kai season 4 and Tiger King season 2. Netflix’s Upcoming Anime Lineup
Netflix claims that more than 120 million households chose to watch at least one anime on Netflix in the past year. This Tudum virtual fan event was presented and hosted by Netflix Anime V-Tuber N-ko.
The company revealed the first look of the Anime film, Drifting Home set a 2022 premiere. It is the next feature film project by Studio Colorido, the team behind 2020’s A Whisker Away. It will join the upcoming lineup of anime releases including heist story Super Crooks (premiering Nov 25, 2021) based on a story by comic book legend Mark Millar, and Bright: Samurai Soul (premiering Oct 12, 2021), an anime spin-off to the original Hollywood film starring Will Smith. Netflix also gave fans a glimpse at some of their returning series, including Aggretsuko Season 4 (premiering Dec 2021) and ULTRAMAN Season 2 (premiering in 2022). The spotlight event also celebrated longtime fan favorite Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie.
Moreover, Netflix is keen on local-language series and film programming, which have been gaining immense popularity both locally and on a global scale.
Netflix's Tudum: India Spotlight
Netflix’s first global fan event Tudum premiered its India Spotlight showcasing 11 Indian series and movies. Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte hosted the event.
The Tudum: India Spotlight featured the teaser for Raveena Tandon-starrer Aranyak, an insight into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s digital directorial debut Heeramandi, first looks of Madhuri Dixit-starrer Finding Anamika, and Tabu-led Khufiya from Vishal Bhardwaj. Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas also opened up about their Malayali film Minnal Murali. The India Spotlight also showcased promos and featurettes for Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka and rom-com Plan A Plan B starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia. The event also featured information on Little Things 4 and Mismatched 2 besides Kota Factory Season 2, which was released recently. Netflix Reveals Upcoming Korean Projects at Tudum
The Korea Spotlight was a pre-show virtual presentation, which gave an insight into Korean content that has gained immense popularity globally.
The Korea Spotlight was hosted by Super Junior band member Kim Hee-chul and Exo band member Kai, who revealed the teaser of their upcoming variety series New World, which will see six participants learning how to survive in a remote location. The event showcased exclusive footage from upcoming shows like My Name and Hellbound. The first looks of new shows like The Hungry and the Hairy, The Silent Sea (sci-fi mystery thriller starring Bae Doona and Gong Yoo), and Single's Inferno too were revealed. In 2022, legal drama Juvenile Justice with Korean star Kim Hye-soo in the lead and zombie horror series All Of Us Are Dead will be released in January. Romance drama Love and Leashes will be released in February. However, this company faces significant competition from new streaming providers like Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and Apple TV+ as well as existing services like Amazon prime video in the video streaming space.
However, this company faces significant competition from new streaming providers like Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and Apple TV+ as well as existing services like Amazon prime video in the video streaming space.
