Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Increased Earnings Estimates Seen for Herc Holdings (HRI): Can It Move Higher?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) is a equipment rental supplier that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on HRI’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Herc Holdings could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for HRI

In the past 30 days, one estimate has gone higher for Herc Holdings while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates increasing from $2.12 a share 30 days ago, to $2.34 today, a move of 10.4%.

Current Year Estimates for HRI

Meanwhile, Herc Holdings’ current year figures are also looking quite promising, with two estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from $7.14 per share 30 days ago to $7.68 per share today, an increase of 7.6%.

Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 21.2% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings transportation