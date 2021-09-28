We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Darling Ingredients (DAR) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Darling Ingredients (DAR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Darling Ingredients is one of 186 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAR's full-year earnings has moved 22.32% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, DAR has moved about 27.08% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 2.96% on average. This means that Darling Ingredients is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, DAR is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.04% this year, meaning that DAR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on DAR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.