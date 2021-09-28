We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ternium (TX) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Ternium (TX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TX and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.
Ternium is one of 249 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TX's full-year earnings has moved 43.26% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, TX has moved about 48.31% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 4.38% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ternium is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, TX is a member of the Steel - Producers industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 37.86% this year, meaning that TX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to TX as it looks to continue its solid performance.