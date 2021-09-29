Back to top

Adtalem (ATGE) Chamberlain Launches Nursing Diversity Program

Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s (ATGE - Free Report) Chamberlain unit recently launched a research-based program, the Social Determinants of Learning. This program is to boost a more diverse pipeline of students entering the nursing profession.

According to the Social Determinants of Learning framework that was presented  at the 2021 National League for Nursing Education Summit, there are six most important factors for increasing diversity in the nursing profession. These are physical health, psychosocial health, economic stability, physical environment, social environment and self-motivation.

For admission, Chamberlain has undertaken a universal data-driven approach and evaluate factors that are far off from systemized test scores and GPA. Meanwhile, Chamberlain started an 8-week pre-licensure BSN integrated program for students’ psychological health. Notably, more than 60% students taking part in that program reported a markdown on their stress levels.

With respect to the latest launch, Karen Cox, president of Chamberlain, stated,” We are committed to engaging healthcare and education partners to join us in this nationwide effort to ensure that the nursing workforce of the future more clearly represents the communities and the patients we serve.”

Healthcare Institutions Boosting Growth

The Medical and Healthcare segment accounted for 81.5% of Adtalem’s total fiscal 2021 revenues. The segment includes operations of Chamberlain, and the medical and veterinary schools (comprising American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine or AUC, Ross University School of Medicine or RUSM, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine or RUSVM).

Adtalem’s health care and international institutions have shown significant improvement in revenues and profitability since fiscal 2013. In particular, health care institution Chamberlain’s new and total student enrollment was solid in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, improving 3.6% and 4.6% in the May session from a year ago. Also, during fiscal 2021, revenues for the medical and veterinary schools increased 4.7% from the prior year. This was mainly driven by increases in new enrollment. During fiscal 2021, Chamberlain revenues increased 10.2% to $563.8 million from the prior year on a rise in total student enrollment during each fiscal year 2021 enrollment session along with a hike in non-tuition fee price.

So far this year, shares of Adtalem have gained 14.7% against the Zacks Schools industry’s 66.4% fall. Adtalem has been witnessing solid demand for its programs and offerings, resulting in growth in new student enrollment at Medical and Healthcare institutions. Also, the company’s strategic initiatives are expected to boost enrolment.

 

