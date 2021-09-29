Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM - Free Report) develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Visteon Corporation (VC - Free Report) engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE - Free Report) designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Afya Limited (AFYA - Free Report) operates as a medical education group. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 30 days.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS - Free Report) provides gifts for various occasions, including consumer floral & gifts, gourmet foods & gift baskets, and bloomnet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NIKE, Inc. (NKE) - free report >>

Yum Brands, Inc. (YUM) - free report >>

1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) - free report >>

Visteon Corporation (VC) - free report >>

Afya Limited (AFYA) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary industrial-products restaurants