We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM - Free Report) develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Visteon Corporation (VC - Free Report) engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.
NIKE, Inc. (NKE - Free Report) designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Afya Limited (AFYA - Free Report) operates as a medical education group. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 30 days.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS - Free Report) provides gifts for various occasions, including consumer floral & gifts, gourmet foods & gift baskets, and bloomnet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.