Air Products (APD) Increases Product Pricing in North America
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD - Free Report) recently announced a hike in product pricing, monthly service charges and surcharges for merchant customers in North America.
The pricing adjustments comprise increases of up to 20% for liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen, up to 15% for liquid carbon dioxide and up to 15% for monthly service charges.
Certain price adjustments may be outside of these ranges based on specific situations. Helium, hydrogen and argon prices will also be raised, based on supply/demand and cost situations and may be customer specific, the company noted.
These adjustments reflect on the increases in sourcing, production and delivery costs as well as support toward continued investments in reliability, security and safety.
Shares of Air Products have declined 10.9% in the past year against a 21.9% rise of the industry.
Air Products, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects adjusted earnings per share of $8.95-$9.05 for fiscal 2021 and $2.44-$2.54 for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company expects capital spending of roughly $2.5 billion for the fiscal, excluding the Jazan transaction.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Air Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) , The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) and Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 534.4% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 132.3% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Chemours has an expected earnings growth rate of around 86.4% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 47.2% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Olin has an expected earnings growth rate of around 639.3% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged 315.6% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.