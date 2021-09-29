We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BRP (DOOO) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of BRP (DOOO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BRP is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 110 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DOOO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOOO's full-year earnings has moved 10.40% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, DOOO has returned 49.45% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 1.87% on average. This shows that BRP is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, DOOO belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 57 individual stocks and currently sits at #220 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 33.93% so far this year, so DOOO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
DOOO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.