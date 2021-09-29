Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

IDEXX Laboratories is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1044 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IDXX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDXX's full-year earnings has moved 4.66% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, IDXX has moved about 30.04% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -4.06% on a year-to-date basis. This means that IDEXX Laboratories is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, IDXX belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 95 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.95% so far this year, so IDXX is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to IDXX as it looks to continue its solid performance.


